Conor McGregor wins in 40 seconds on UFC return

Conor McGregor made an emphatic statement about his UFC return, as he only needed 40 seconds to overpower veteran American Donald Cerrone at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Irishman had been out of service for 15 months, but exploded in life from the first bell of the welterweight party at UFC 246, attacking his opponent before bleeding his nose with several unorthodox shoulder attacks in the clinch.

McGregor then stepped back and a precision header kicked high over the guard landed square on the jaw of Cerrone, who was also caught by a flying knee and crumpled on the mat while the Dubliner finished early. Conor McGregor’s main kick was the beginning of the end for Donald Cerrone (John Locher / AP)

Cerrone was disguised as the rights and the left rained down on him, calling on referee Herb Dean to stop a short one-sided match within the first minute of the opening round.

“I’ve written history here, I’ve set a new record: I’m the first fighter in UFC history to have knockout wins at featherweight, lightweight and now welterweight, so I’m very, very proud of that, “McGregor said in the octagon.

“Donald is the record holder for most head-kick knockouts, I am so happy to get him down with a head kick. I am very, very happy, very proud.

“Who goes up and down divisions and stops people like that?

“The UFC can gift fighters and other fictional belts as a gift to replicate my champ-champ status, but they can’t give knockout victories over multiple weight distributions. Etch my name again in history.”

