advertisement

On Saturday evening, Conor McGregor will return to the octagon after announcing his retirement in March 2019. His first opponent is Donald Cerrone, who is also known as a cowboy. McGregor is quite excited about this fight, as measured by his Instagram post, which points to a crown.

The Irishman published a photo on Friday evening showing himself at the UFC 246 considerations. He stood in front of the camera and showed that he is ready for this challenge. Instead of writing a caption on the photo, McGregor simply posted the crown emoji.

There were questions as to whether McGregor was ready to fight Cerrone, but he has expressed his confidence at every opportunity. In early January, he returned to Las Vegas to complete his preparations. He posted several photos of himself running through the streets and taking part in some final training sessions.

advertisement

McGregor worked at the UFC Performance Institute to really prepare for the combat aspect of UFC 246. He has hired sparring partners like Dillon Danis, Lee Hammond and John Michael Sheil to keep his skills up to date since he returned to the United States. Although several others have contributed to the training.

One of McGregor’s greatest names is someone who has been with him since joining mixed martial arts. John Kavanagh is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt, former professional fighter and head coach of SBG Ireland. He is also the one who has made some bold claims about McGregor and how he will play against Cerrone on Saturday night.

“January 1st, last major blow before Vegas,” Kavanagh wrote after a last minute training session on Twitter. “I can honestly say that this is the best thing I’ve ever seen him and I wasn’t sure if that was possible 6 months ago. You’re on the right track, I’m just happy to have a good seat “

Those who support McGregor assume that he will take care of the business in this prime time phase and defeat Cerrone. However, the answer will be provided late on Saturday evening. The main map of UFC 246 starts at 10 p.m. ET, but McGregor and Cerrone are not expected to go out before 12:15 p.m. ET.

(Photo credit: Steve Marcus / Getty Images)

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement