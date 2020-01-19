Conor McGregor shows focus as he wraps his hands. The fans are excited

advertisement

Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone prepare for their long-awaited battle at UFC 246. There are only a few minutes left before the excitement increases. McGregor also shows his focus as he goes through a necessary pre-fight ritual.

The UFC account posted a video on Twitter showing McGregor wrapping his hands before the fight. There was another person working on his neck to ensure that there were no setbacks during the fight. However, what attracted the most attention was that McGregor stared ahead with an intense look in his eyes. The fans believed that he was ready to go.

“Conor is coming back to destroy that he looks in great shape. We welcome you back soon to become a triple champion,” one user wrote in response. There was no doubt in the minds of some fans that the Irishman would be the winner on Saturday.

Wrapped up. Focused. Ready.

The @TheNotoriousMMA is prepared for the fight at # UFC246. pic.twitter.com/Ek6jtS8ipe

– UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2020

“Round of 16,” predicted a fan. Others said that McGregor is the pay-per-view champion and that this would really be a great fight. One fan even proclaimed that those who think McGregor was washed are completely misleading.

Interestingly, there were a significant number of fans who had some questions after seeing how McGregor had wrapped his hands. They were confused because he was still wearing the clothes he was wearing in the stadium. Why wasn’t he wearing combat shorts yet?

“Because everyone is wrapped up while still wearing their suit,” wrote one user. Another asked if McGregor would wear the suit in the arena before undressing in front of the crowd. They expected him to combine mixed martial arts with exotic dance.

Regardless of the considerations McGregor made, there were many fans who appreciated his return to the octagon. They couldn’t wait to see him in action, and they didn’t care what he was wearing. Although the official Twitter account for Guy Ritchie’s new film, The Gentlemen, expanded the conversation when he wrote that McGregor “just looks great in this suit”.

The outcome of Saturday’s fight is not yet certain, but McGregor fans have no doubt that he will be the ultimate winner. This opinion was even confirmed after seeing how he was wrapped up and wrote: “Eye of the finger tiger”.

(Photo credit: Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

