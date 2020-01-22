Conor McGregor Praises President Donald Trump, Receives Answer | The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

Conor McGregor is a puzzler as a fighter who sells games by embodying all the tactics of a heel in professional wrestling but showing sportiness and gratitude at the end of his struggles. When McGregor went to Twitter after his UFC 246 win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone to praise President Donald Trump, he received a response from the former business mogul.

Last Monday (January 20), the MLK Day, President Trump announced one of his usual blowing tweets, in which he praised the state of Black America in the usual way with bacon fists.

“Exactly three years ago today, on January 20, 2017, I was sworn in. So fitting that MLK jr is also DAY today. African-American unemployment is by far the LOWEST in our country’s history. The best numbers ever for poverty, youth and employment. Great, ”Trump tweeted.

Right.

The tweet reached McGregor’s timeline, which Trump praised more than Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s contributions to America and the World.

“Phenomenal President. Possibly the USA 🐐. Definitely one of them, since he sits on the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet. Even early semester phases. Incredible. Congratulations and have a nice day for Martin Luther King Jr. in America, ”said McGregor in response.

Trump refused to respond to McGregor’s scream and congratulated the Irishman on his 40-second knockout from Cerrone. With the win, McGregor is expected to come back into the ring against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who signed him in his highly acclaimed 2018 fight. Jorge Masvidal, also a reported Trump supporter, is also a potential opponent for McGregor across the board.

