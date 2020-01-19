Conor McGregor defeats Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

advertisement

Saturday night was the long awaited return to the octagon for Conor McGregor. The Irishman was looking for a win to prove that he was really back, but Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone was in his way. This eagerly awaited battle didn’t disappoint when McGregor defeated Cerrone 4:20 in the first round and shocked audiences around the world.

Looks like Conor McGregor was fighting tonight …

pic.twitter.com/iWglsijAXo

– Brian L Jones (@BrianJones_PC), January 19, 2020

advertisement

“I am the first fighter in UFC history to win a featherweight, lightweight and welterweight knockout victory,” said McGregor after the fight. “I am very, very happy. I am very proud.”

The fight started with McGregor and Cerrone Grappling, but the Irishman took advantage early. He slapped Cowboy on the head with a few shoulders and then added a few punches as soon as they parted.

McGregor left no doubt that if he kicked Cerrone in the head he would win. He raced forward and hit his opponent with several blows on the head. Referee Herb Dean finally ended the fight and gave McGregor a win in his return to the octagon.

At the beginning of the weekend, there was doubt as to whether McGregor would get rusty after the last fighting in October 2018 or not. His last foray into the octagon was a loss to Khabib Abdulmanapovich Nurmagomedov, which for many was the sign of the end for McGregor. He even announced his retirement in March 2019.

However, reports from the training sessions suggested that McGregor had returned to the approach that originally made him a star in mixed martial arts. His coach John Kavanagh even said McGregor was prepared for a big performance on Saturday night.

Cerrone, on the other hand, suffered two consecutive losses, both of which were TKOs. There have been concerns from UFC fans about his ability to meet McGregor directly. Would he be able to win by standing up and swapping blows?

According to many fans, the best way to win for cowboy would be to kick McGregor in the legs several times and then bring him down. He was considered the superior man on the mat, and these fans had no doubt that he could subdue McGregor.

While many questions arose on Saturday evening, the answers were quickly provided. McGregor showed his skill and strength and won one of the most anticipated battles in the recent past.

(Photo credit: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC / Getty)

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement