Conor McGregor defeats Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC return | National sport

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Conor McGregor stopped Donald Cerrone with a headbutt at UFC 246 on Saturday night and struck 40 seconds into the first round. He announced his return to Mixed Martial Arts with his first win since 2016.

The former Irish second division champion returned after three years of inactivity and problems outside the cage with a performance that repeated his greatest struggles during his unprecedented rise.

McGregor (22-4) put Cerrone (36-14) on the floor with a perfectly placed left kick against the head after only 20 seconds and relentlessly ended the fight to the delight of a sold-out crowd in the T-Mobile Arena.

McGregor’s hand had not been raised to victory since November 2016, when he stopped light Eddie Alvarez and became the first fighter in UFC history to hold two championship belts at the same time. Multiplied by his fame and fortune, McGregor only fought his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in 2017 and he lost a one-sided UFC fight against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in late 2018.

After a year of inactivity and trouble outside the cage, McGregor vowed to return to the elite in this fight against a UFC veteran and stop specialist. This dramatic win over Cerrone suggested he was on the way, and McGregor vowed to fight several times in 2020.

With 23 wins, Cerrone is the most successful fighter in UFC history. This reflects both his consistency and his commitment to an unusually busy schedule. Cerrone, who also holds the UFC record with 16 stops, has fought eleven times since McGregor’s win over Alvarez and has been in the cage for the 15th time since losing his only UFC title in December 2015.

But Cerrone’s last two fights were canceled when he suffered too much damage, and he couldn’t block McGregor’s crucial kick or recover from the punishment on the ground.

McGregor believes that he can recapture the formidable form that he showed during his meteoric rise to unprecedented MMA success. He won 15 fights in a row during a five-year run from low-profile shows in Dublin to the largest MMA events in the world, stopping five UFC elite opponents with punches on the way up.

McGregor carried the Irish flag around his shoulders to the cage. The bearded fighters touched gloves beforehand to improve the infallible sportiness of this fight – not always a hallmark of McGregor’s earlier fights.

After the referee stopped fighting, McGregor briefly withdrew to celebrate, but quickly returned to comfort his disoriented opponent. When Cerrone’s grandmother Jerry entered the cage after the struggle to hug her grandson, McGregor also hugged Jerry and got a kiss on the cheek.

Even after his long absence – or maybe because of it – McGregor’s return to pay-per-view is likely to be a big seller. An avid Vegas audience with celebrities such as Matthew McConaughey, Jeremy Renner and Dave Bautista as well as NFL stars Tom Brady, Christian McCaffrey, Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett and Jon Gruden performed in person.

Former bantamweight Holly Holm unanimously beat Raquel Pennington in the penultimate fight against UFC 246. The 38-year-old Holm (13-5) had lost five of her seven fights since defeating Ronda Rousey in November 2015.

Roxanne Modafferi’s 37-year-old flyweight caused one of the biggest surprises in recent UFC history with a one-sided win over unbeaten 21-year-old Maycee Barber, UFC’s best 125-pound candidate.

Barber (8-1) injured his left knee during the fight, but Modafferi (24-16) already dominated with the superior jiu-jitsu that she has practiced for all of Barber’s life. Modafferi was the biggest outsider when betting on the UFC 246 card, with 10-to-1 odds of winning on some sports betting.

Aleksei Oleinik, a 42-year-old heavyweight who made his pro debut in 1996, beat Maurice Greene in the second round.

