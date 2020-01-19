Conor McGregor comes to fight Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone and the fans are thrilled

advertisement

Conor McGregor entered the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, near Las Vegas, before his headlining match at UFC 246 on Saturday evening. At the end of the night, McGregor meets cowboy Donald Cerrone. This is McGregor’s first game since UFC 229 in October 2018 when he was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor is here !!!!!! # UFC246 pic.twitter.com/imcct4PK53

– Dana White (@danawhite), January 19, 2020

UFC President Dana White shared a video of McGregor walking through the arena with his girlfriend Dee Devlin. McGregor was wearing a brown suit and tie, while Devlin was wearing a green dress.

ESPN also shared another view of McGregor entering the arena.

@TheNotoriousMMA has arrived

▶ ️ https://t.co/gjIiCWQJ15 pic.twitter.com/1CUGUiWZzS

– ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 19, 2020

The videos only served to get the fans excited about the match.

“We want to go in and watch!” A fan tweeted. “Pumped up for this fight!”

“Let’s GOOOOOOOOOO,” wrote another.

“Let’s get ready to rumble,” interfered another viewer.

Photo credit: Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC / Getty Images

