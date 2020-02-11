Conor Counihan’s role as project coordinator of Cork Football’s five-year plan has opened his eyes to the importance of taking a holistic approach to young players.

The All-Ireland 2010 winner believes that the way underage coaches interact with young players at all levels poses a major challenge for GAA.

Instead of being guided by an outdated and counterproductive win-at-all-cost mentality, according to Counihan, managers and coaches have to look for their players on and off the field.

“In today’s social scene, ATM is more important than ever,” said Counihan Irish Examiner GAA Podcast,

“We cannot offer a young man the attraction of rugby or soccer if there is a professional contract, but we can offer you real quality of life and a well-rounded education, and I mean more than GAA if you ask:” How is it going? it in school? “,” How is it going at home? “Because there are so many psychological problems out there that it is about caring for people, and I think it will come back to you in tons. We are fortunate to have a lot of good people who are good at it but have a lot of room for improvement.

“I made mistakes [in the past] about playing the U12 player on the U14 team and dropping the 14-year-old. We face major challenges in attending the GAA everywhere.

According to the latest report, we lose 59% between the ages of 12 and 20. It is a huge challenge.

“Some of it was silly, like the U12 playing at U14. That winning mentality, that manager thing, a culture that worked against GAA in the sense that every guy wants to be the next Mick O’Dwyer. We really have to attack that as an association.

“I study on the job. I wouldn’t have mastered it so well before I got into the job, but I can see the damage it has done.

“If we don’t get it right, the top will not happen. I’m talking about the GAA culture, a massive change in attitudes towards dealing with young people in the future.

“We are now in a different environment. We have to face these challenges in every possible way. “

