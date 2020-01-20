advertisement

We don’t know who yet Really killed Get away with murderAsher Millstone. But Connor Walsh and Michaela Pratt laid the first fall for the crime in the fall finale of November 21st – and Connor will at least be in a very bad place when the show resumes.

“He’s not good at it,” says Connors actor Jack Falahee TVLine of his character’s arrest. “When we come back in April, it starts almost immediately (Connor was arrested). His parents appear. They get involved, learn about his alleged crimes and have a lot to say. “

In a particularly worrying review, Connor suffered something seems be a panic attack while being questioned by the FBI. And although Falahee cannot go into detail about this possible medical emergency, can Share that Connor “will be very concerned about Michaela because they have been detained” – and classmates could be in an uncomfortable legal situation when they are finally reunited.

“I can say that they are being offered plea deals. Whether it is or not equal I can’t say I’m blaming, “teases Falahee.” But for Connor, he was the one in the group who tried to get out, and it never happened. And now that everything is collapsing, he is very bad at it. ‘

Even more complicated is the fact that Asher is dead – and whether one of Asher’s best friends actually murdered him or not, his death will put a heavy strain on the group, Falahee says.

“Asher was the glue, you know?” He says. “He was that connecting force that kept them all running … now that he’s gone, they’re helpless. And that’s where the conflict comes from in the last six episodes: Can they without Asher, this North Star, as a group work and survive? “

And while you may assume that Connor will rely on husband Oliver in such a difficult time, Falahee admits that Oliver’s recent “shady behavior” could instead put the couple through a tough phase.

“Oliver got this darker edge. It was initially reserved for the Keating Five, and now Oliver throws caution into the wind and says:” Well, why don’t we do it? Why don’t we give this person away? “Warns the actor.” Connor is a little surprised and it definitely puts a strain on her marriage. “

Get away with murder returns to ABC on Thursday, April 2nd at 10 / 9c. (With reporting from Vlada Gelman)

