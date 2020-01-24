advertisement

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Gabby Connally scored 18 points, and Georgia bridged the third and fourth quarters with a 15-0 run, defeating No. 21 Arkansas 64-55 on Thursday evening.

Shaniya Jones had five points when Georgia scored the last eight points of the third quarter and took 44-43 in the lead. Four different players, including Que Morrison, scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs. After a defeat in Arkansas, Morrison had successive baskets to increase the lead to 55-45.

Morrison scored 11 points and Jones 10 for Georgia (12-7, 3-3 Southeastern Conference), who scored 48% in the second half.

Erynn Barnum led the Razorbacks (15-4, 3-3) with 14 points. Chelsea Dungee added 13 in 3-of-11 shooting, seven below their average. Alexis Tolefree and Amber Ramirez, both averaging 14.7 points, had nine and seven points, respectively, in a combined 4-of-20 shootout.

Arkansas, which averaged 86.9 points per game, reached the lowest level of the season at 58 points and shot 32%. And the team that shoots 3-pointers with 43% and scores an average of 11.8 points per game has scored 3 out of 16 from a distance.

