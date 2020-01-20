Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee supports the church in Kashmere Gardens, which was destroyed in the burglary

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – On Saturday, a church in northeast Houston was targeted by a thief suspected of looking for metal to steal.

The story of the Christian Church of God in Christ was told on Saturday evening at ABC13, and Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee noted this.

“Small churches like this are the heart of a church, and so much for those in the church,” she said when she had two new window air conditioners shipped. These items were stolen on Thursday evening.

“This is a working church that has done its job to help the homeless and to help Harvey,” Lee said.

Although the church was flooded in 2017, repairs still need to be done. The damage caused by the break-in only increases the repair list. Sheetrock was kicked and part of the blanket removed so cables could be stolen.

The Houston congressman asked Walmart to donate the air conditioners, but found that further help was needed.

“We ask the community to protect them, and for those who can help with a little more work, such as repairing and replacing crushed stone and electrical work,” she said.

The pastor’s wife Joyce Chatman said some neighbors had made a few small donations this morning.

“One of them was a woman who had been homeless in the past and we had helped. Another man called and promised $ 500 if we received a suitable donation,” Chatman said.

Before the help arrived, Chatman said she knew God would take care of her. Now she says that the care has started. “It’s no secret what God can do,” she said on Sunday.

She is now planning church work, such as children’s literacy programs, which the Church can start next.

Chatman created one GoFundMe page to help the church get back on its feet.

