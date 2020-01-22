Congressman Carter visits KISD students | KWKT

advertisement

Posted: Jan 22 2020 / 10:11 AM CST / Updated: Jan 22 2020 / 10:11 AM CST

Congressman John Carter will take a look Thursday and Thursday in career and technical education at ISD in Killeen.

The congressman will visit with students and get a tour of the Killeen ISD Career Center to view the more than 40 study programs in Career Technical Educational fields in the facility.

advertisement

Congressman Carter will have lunch with the students to talk about their expectations and plans for the future, and will then take a formal tour of the campus.

KISD offers business partnerships, work-based student learning, certifications, licenses, university credit opportunities and practical learning experiences through the center.

advertisement