Vice-President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), T. Siddique, said here on Wednesday that the Congress would organize a protest against the proposal in the Kozhikode district on February 15 against the proposal in the state budget to impose a steep tax increase.

At a press conference, Mr. Siddique said that increasing taxes would be a burden for the ordinary man, who is already faced with high prices for important goods and items.

In the meantime, the KPCC has decided to end the unrest in the Kozhikode District Congress Committee after two high-ranking party leaders have been excluded from the restored KPCC.

Former DCC President K.C. Abu and one of the KPCC General Secretaries P.M. Suresh, both due to allegiance to the A faction, were excluded from the restored KPCC. At the same time, outgoing DCC President T. Siddique, who is also a member of the A Group, was appointed KPCC Vice President.

“Both are senior leaders and are adequately housed in the party,” said a party official.

Three names, K.M. Ummer, U. Rajeevan and V.M. Chandran was considered for the post of DCC president.

Now Mr. Rajeevan seems to have gained the upper hand after being considered due to his faction membership. The Supreme Command of the Congress is already faced with a difficult task of choosing a new face for the leadership of the party’s Kozhikode district unit.

Organizational restructuring of the DCC would, however, take place while balancing group equations.

“The KPCC will solve the problem soon,” said Siddique.

