PTR Lifestyle Group, owners of Noisy night club and Skyfall Oceanfront Club characters Ike Onyema, Big Brother Naija Housemate IV, as their brand ambassador. The announcement was made by Wunmi Eruaga, the brand manager of the company on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

As a brand ambassador, Ike will mark PTR lifestylePremium spots, Kabaal Nightclub and Skyfall Oceanfront Club as his choice to hang out. The CEO of PTRlifestyle Group, Dapo Aderele, who welcomed Ike and a few guests for an intimate dinner to celebrate Ike as the club’s ambassador, welcomed him as part of the PTRlifestyle family. “We chose Ike because he comes across as a person who loves to enjoy and celebrate life. His innate sense of style and intuitive way of self-expression is in line with our ethos as a premium lifestyle brand. I assure him that he will really enjoy his time with us. I also believe in the synergy between the two brands. “

Ike, who will appear personally on the spots, brand content and advertisements of PTRlifestyle, expressed his enthusiasm about his new role as a brand ambassador at one of the most popular nightclubs in Lagos. “My love for PTR lifestyle started about a year ago when I was partying at nightclub Kabaal. The attention to detail and how they have successfully created a superior brand in lifestyle and hospitality fascinated me. My personality resonates with the taste and style of the brand “So I look forward to offering my suggestions and influence. I believe there is so much to achieve together.”

PTRlifestyle has shopped over the years for young celebrities with promising prospects. The brand is looking for smart minds with influence, taste and the new relationship with Ike is the start of something special.

