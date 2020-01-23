Confusing saw 9 tracks are said to leak, but is it real?

advertisement

Spirale: From the book of the saw is supposedly the official title of Saw reboot, However, this can be a fake, as this has not been confirmed by Lionsgate and some initial reports have since been removed from the Internet. The restart hit theaters later this year and there was a lot of speculation as to what the official title would be. The working title for the horror film was Organ Donor and is still listed on the Wikipedia page for the restart. However, the Canadian distributor for the project may have let the cat out of his pocket a little earlier with Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

Spiral: From the book of the saw somehow fits into the myth of saw 9 because it appears mysterious and a bit ambiguous while still tied to the entire franchise. With the official title apparently no longer available, we may see the first footage of the long-awaited restart in the near future. Production was discontinued in August and there have been very few updates to the Saw sequel directed by Darren Lynn Bousman since then.

Chris Rock recently gave a small update to Saw 9 about what horror viewers can expect when the film hits theaters in May. The comedian saw a rough cut and promises: “It’s still seen … it’s bloody, it’s bloody, but there is a pinch of humor here and there.” Many horror fans were skeptical when Rock was announced as part of the cast, and some thought it was a joke. It wasn’t a joke and Rock promised fans that the restart would have the roots of the original.

The Saw franchise was good at keeping things consistent across eight installments, although some are arguably better than others. So far as there are story details about Saw 9, we know that Chris Rock is playing a cop who is investigating a series of cruel crimes while Samuel L. Jackson is playing his father. It is unclear whether Tobin Bell will return as a jigsaw, but hopefully we should find out soon enough. Max Minghella plays Rock’s partner, Marisol Nichols is Rock’s boss, and Nazneen Contractor plays a coroner who works closely with Rock’s cop character. It’s quite remarkable that they were able to keep everything under lock and key for as long as they did.

Spirale: From the Book of Saw will open on May 15th in cinemas that should be far from Marvel Studios’ Black Widow film to hit the box office. The Marvel film opens on May 1st. Horror fans have been looking forward to Saw 9 for quite some time, and if this title continues, fans will try to decrypt it as they watch it fit into the whole project. For now, we just have to wait and see. In the meantime, you can go to Mongrel Media to watch the title.

