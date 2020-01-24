Confused about the bankruptcy of PG & E? You should know this: the Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

It has been almost a year since Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has filed for bankruptcy protection. And the clock is ticking for California’s greatest use in coming up with a bankruptcy exit plan that will satisfy key groups with an interest in the reorganization – shareholders, bondholders, employees, retirees, government officials, and victims of fires related to its electrical equipment.

Here is a brief overview of how PG&E got here, the latest developments and what awaits us.

What is the latest development in the PG&E bankruptcy?

PG&E announced a deal this week with its bondholders about how it would restructure and pay its debts to get out of bankruptcy and remove a major hurdle. The bankruptcy judge had allowed bondholders to present their own bankruptcy proposal, competing with that of the company’s shareholders. So the deal with the bondholder builds up support around the company’s plan.

But Gov. Gavin Newsom has objected to the business plan. In a letter dated December 13 to Bill & E CEO Bill Johnson, Newsom formulated requirements for the composition of the restructured tool’s board of directors, safety measures to hold the tool accountable, and funding that would allow the tool to pay for the necessary safety improvements.

And this week, the governor’s office attacked the revised plan with the deal with the bondholder in legal proceedings, saying it won’t take away these earlier concerns and call it an attempt to “use” the bankruptcy process to force the state a “under-optimal plan.”

Why is PG&E actually in a bankruptcy court?

PG&E filed an application for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization on January 29, 2019, with a list of $ 71.39 billion in assets and $ 51.69 billion in debt, including around $ 30 billion in forest fire damage liabilities in 2017 and 2018 related with its electrical equipment.

It is the second bankruptcy trip by PG&E. The company filed for bankruptcy reorganization in 2001 and quoted more than $ 12 billion in wholesale electricity costs over what allowed the state to charge taxpayers under the failed California electricity deregulation system. PG&E emerged from that bankruptcy in 2004 with a plan that cost the supporters a total of $ 7.2 billion over several years.

How long will this continue?

Both PG&E and Newsom want an exit plan for bankruptcy on June 30, a deadline set in a Newsom state law signed last year – AB 1054 – which gives PG&E access to a new “nature fire fund” to pay for damages.

What progress has been made so far?

PG&E announced a $ 13.5 billion settlement last month with a commission of law firms representing around 70 percent of people affected by fires in recent years. These include the 2017 forest fires that raged across Northern California and the 2018 campfire, the deadliest and most destructive state of the state, which burned the city of Paradise near Chico and killed 85 people. It said at that time that the deal also covers claims arising from the 2017 Tubbs Fire in the Wine Country where 22 and the Ghost Ship Fire 2016 were killed in an Oakland warehouse that killed 36, although the company made no mistakes in who recognizes fires. But Newsom rejected that settlement within a week.

Previously, PG&E had also reached a settlement of $ 11 billion with insurance companies that had paid claims regarding the forest fires in 2017 and 2018 and a settlement of $ 1 billion with local governments for wildfire costs.

A street lamp is dark, while in the background electricity poles can be seen in the background during a power outage in Sunol, California, on October 10, 2019. Hundreds of thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric Company customers were shut off for a second of electricity from the planned power outages of the utility. (Anda Chu / Bay Area News Group)

Is the PG&E plan with the bondholder agreement a good deal for consumers?

PG&E says the deal with bondholders will save its customers $ 1 billion in costs through lower debt. According to the company, approval of the plan will end the fight of the year and ensure rapid payment to the victims of the fire, local authorities and other creditors, to protect the employees and pensioners of the program, the deadline for the get a natural fire fund from the state and stand firm for this year’s burning season.

Jared A. Ellias, a bankruptcy expert and the University of California Hastings College of the law professor who follows the case, noted that bankruptcy reorganization plans require all parties to make concessions.

“Everyone here is giving something,” said Ellias, calling this week’s deal with bondholders a “capstone deal.” “Everyone worked hard to reach the point where they had a deal.”

What are the concerns of the governor?

In his letter of December 13, Newsom listed some specific steps that he wanted. These include a new board of directors for PG&E that would personally approve Newsom, with qualifications including “extended safety experience” and with a majority of California members. He also wants to see “clearly defined operational and safety measures” for which the company would be held responsible, with an enforcement process that would include the possible takeover by the state or another organization if the company failed to meet them.

Are those reasonable concerns?

Ellias said, “Governor Newsom is well within his rights to reduce all of this”, but added that it entails a risk of torpedoing a deal to pay cities, victims of fire, bondholders and others who needed a year to hashen. “In this state of bankruptcy it is a tough dynamic to disrupt.”

Newsom’s demand for a new board of directors, said Ellias, would be “easy” for PG&E to assume. Others, such as the state takeover provision if the aid program does not meet the security objectives, would be more difficult to swallow.

Does the governor really want the state to take over PG&E?

The office of the governor said this week that he was prepared to intervene, including a possible state takeover, and that remains the case, with all options, including the cooperative proposed by the mayor of San Jose, remaining in the hands of the table .

Ellias said that while he has “no understanding” of what Newsom would actually like to do, he said that even PG&E’s plan would be more regulated than before.

“To some extent, this company is leaving bankruptcy as a department of the state,” said Ellias. “Whether it is a public utility or a private property, is there a huge difference?”

Government Gavin Newsom discusses a new series of natural fire and PG&E proposals. (Photo provided by the National Service for Emergency Services.)

Does PG&E need the approval of the governor?

Not technically, but almost certainly practically. The bankruptcy plan of the utility company must be approved by the federal supervising judge, Dennis Montali, and by the California Public Utilities Commission, whose president, Marybel Batjer, is an employee of Newsom. The governor also enjoys solid support from fellow democrats who govern the legislature.

Ellias said that PG&E is unlikely to continue without the governor’s blessing. PG&E said that “we will continue to request feedback from our plan to a number of stakeholders, including the governor’s office, to address issues” and will update its plan next week.

How does this affect the victims of Ghost Ship Fire?

Families of the 36 victims prosecute, among others, PG&E, the city of Oakland, the warehouse manager and the main tenant. Although PG&E admits no fault in the fire, the family lawyers claim the utility was negligent and should have known that power was supplied through a single PG&E meter shared by multiple companies powered by a wall in the warehouse where approximately 25 people lived. The cause of the fire was not established, although fire investigators testified that it was electrical in nature.

The bankruptcy judge continued the lawsuit last month, with a trial scheduled in May, but said that compensation for the Ghost Ship families could only come from PG&E’s insurance policies. Since the settlement of fire victims announced by PG&E last month, it is unclear whether the Ghost Ship families are still part of the PG&E deal.

Staff Writer David DeBolt contributed to this report.

