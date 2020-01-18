Confident Cooney is a hurried man

advertisement

John Cooney clocked 10 meters per second a few weeks ago and it was fitting that he had to reach a new peak speed, because this season he has set a relentless pace that his Irish scrum-half rivals can hardly match.

Ulster’s number nine scored an incredible ninth attempt of the season in last week’s Champions Cup defeat in Clermont, a loss that means the party must defeat Bath this afternoon to secure a place in the quarterfinals under head coach for the second consecutive year Then McFarland.

In recent weeks he has had to deal with world class pivots such as Morgan Parra, Greg Laidlaw, Danny Care and perhaps most critical, Conor Murray, and he saw them all away.

“I’m a competitor, so every time I play number nine, it’s one of my goals to play, if not better than he (opponent),” says Cooney.

“I would lie if I said I hadn’t been in every game, and that included Caolin Blade (from Connacht), thinking ‘I want to get the upper hand in these games’.

“I am feeling physically very good at the moment.

I go through games and I don’t even have a problem, while in previous years you might have had a sore shoulder or a sore leg and it’s hard to get up for games.

“At the moment I have the feeling that I am playing games and can almost play again the next day or two days after.

“I feel really good and it helps mentally when you go to games, you really feel good.

“I think I went well in those games and enjoyed the competitive aspect of it.”

Cooney is clearly a man in shape and confident. Mentally and physically he couldn’t feel better and is enjoying a last chance today to prove to the new Irish head coach Andy Farrell that he should be his first choice scrum-half for the Six Nations opener against Scotland in two weeks.

He thinks he deserves it and he feels ready to start.

“I would like to think that I am.

“You only know when you play, but I notice that when I play games, I am a different animal than when I train.

“It’s hard to just get your training performance, because in a game I see that you have adrenaline, you are confident and you are a different animal than you are during the week.

“So I want to get the chance to show what I can do in a game.

“It would be nice to get that, but it depends on how he (Farrell) wants to go, whether he wants to choose Conor or Luke (McGrath) or whoever. I just hope I can make it. ”

Cooney can’t remember when he last scored nine attempts in a season, but laughs that it could have been a U13 blitz during his first year at Gonzaga College.

Tempo has always been an important part of his game, but nowadays he puts a few teammates to shame who post the kind of speeds in training that make wingers nervous.

He mentions Ulster’s assistant coach and the former scrum half of Wales, Dwayne Peel, for encouraging him to use that speed better.

“Dwayne told me in the summer that he wanted to see more of me in terms of scoring attempts.

“Sometimes when a coach tells me something, it stays with me … and it stays with me.

“He said he wanted to see more than just support attempts.

“I think I actually only scored two or three from support.

“I tried to take a few out, make breaks and it was good to reach the peak speed the other week, because I’ve been following that for about four years.

“I put a lot of emphasis on that part of my game. I want to be as fast as I can.

I want to be as fast as a winger and I try to use my speed more than I have probably done in recent seasons. It was good to complete some of those attempts.

Ulster goes with a regular team again, injury fear relaxes Will Addison who starts again on fullback. The only change is Tom O’Toole on the street for the injured Marty Moore.

Bath makes seven changes to last week’s loss against Harlequins. They have no interest in Europe now losing five out of five and losing World Cup star Anthony Watson to injury last week, although England’s brilliant flanker Sam Underhill is on board for the trip to the Kingpsan, where Ulster is unbeaten in their last 19 home games.

“They have many good individuals, but we are on the move and we have achieved a lot since we played them there (in November),” Cooney added.

“We have no problems getting up for these games at home and want to keep our good home record as long as possible.”

