Confident, Clemson's defense targets dynamic Virginia QB

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-04 13: 42: 35.0

According to Venables, the cavaliers want their best players in space.

CLEMSON – Security for Seniors K’Von Wallace told the media Monday that Clemson is the best team in the country and the best defense coordinator

Brent Venables appreciates the confidence of the Virginia native. For the Tigers to prove that they are indeed the best team in the country, they have to leave the Virginia Cavaliers behind at the ACC Championship game in Charlotte this weekend.

That means stopping dynamic quarterback Bryce Perkins.

This season, Perkins has completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,949 yards and 16 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He has also rushed 196 times for 687 meters and 11 touchdowns.

Venables says he doesn’t feel like comparing Perkins to other players.

“He is the heart and soul of her offense. Virginia has done a tremendous job of building an offense around him,” Venables said of Perkins. A strong, fast quarterback who runs it with well-designed quarterback runs. He can move the bag well and use his sporting skills with rollouts, boots and similar things.

“Good instinct, awareness, tenacity. You asked him a lot instead of looking for the border and getting help. He does everything on his own. Your capable people outside play hard, run well.” Make a ton of competitive games, backing. Close reporting. You win a lot. They are very efficient on early tees and one of the top teams on third tees as a result of early tees. I want them to play a key role in the year they definitely won the possession time. Really smart, well thought out scheme. ”

Then he said the cavaliers would like to take their skill players out into space and let them play.

“It’s a space-themed pace game. There are a lot of talented people everywhere,” he said. “Many crimes bring five people out and force everyone to play in space. (Missed duels) are a kind of.” If you know not only where you are, but also where to call other people, you can build a better tackling team. If you don’t know where your help is, look like a whole team fooling around in space like everyone else. “

Wallace is from Virginia and has not received an offer from his state school. On Monday, he will play the best 60 minutes of the season on Saturday. Venables likes trust.

“You want them to be confident,” said Venables. “It’s not really my style, it’s everyone’s own. K’Von played really well. I think he feels good when he deals with himself, and he likes to put pressure on himself.”

