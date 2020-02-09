Released

11:00 p.m. CST, Saturday, February 8, 2020

Privacy and security, no matter where you live, are important aspects of a comfortable and safe lifestyle. This is especially true for condominiums where homeowners often benefit from the lock-and-leave benefit.

With a street structure, residents can be confident that building management will take into account all situations where it is a matter of offering their homeowners the best security features.

Complete security

Residents can rest assured that it is not uncommon to take various security precautions, ranging from a 24-hour patrol both inside and outside the premises to a 24-hour entrance. Buildings also have ubiquitous cameras, restricted access controls, security elevators that require key card access to certain floors, full-time staff, and a building manager on site.

For added privacy, condominium owners should know in advance that they are sharing three walls with a neighbor. Therefore, it is best to look for a small number of units per floor or a penthouse residence.

Karin Tennant of Greenwood King Properties said the front area is the first area where visitors check in.

“As soon as the visitor is logged in, they are announced and given access to the elevator and to the owner’s unit. This also applies to buyers who meet brokers to view real estate. Usually the broker’s information is collected, ”said Tennant.

The online article The Benefits of Condo Living in the Sun of Las Vegas states that security features are a big selling point. This is important for residents who want to feel safe because they know that not only is there controlled access, but concierges and courtesy officers are available to help with packages and visitors.

Together with this first line of defense, which ensures calm, and the fact that a condominium is a community, residents have the opportunity to get to know their neighbors at local and other public events.

Garages and lifts are also important security points for access.

As a rule, residents have limited access to elevators for certain features and their personal floor. For vehicles, these are provided with security stickers for access and with a property sticker. Concierge service and valet parking are a convenience that benefits homeowners, their guests, and package deliveries.

“The residents usually have one or the other; most likely both, ”said Tennant.

As a 25-year-old condominium veteran, Tennant said there are peace of mind due to several factors.

“My favorite is the 24-hour concierge service and cameras in all public areas,” said Tennant.