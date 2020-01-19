advertisement

Published

23:00 CST, Saturday, January 18, 2020

advertisement

If you are on the fence to buy or rent an apartment, take the time because there is a lot to know before you make a final decision.

Luxury apartments in Houston have a lot to offer, but choosing the right home for a certain phase in your life is where you’ll feel most comfortable.

Judy Levin with Bernstein Realty said that Houston has so many options, both for sale and for rent in walkable areas.

It is not uncommon for most buildings to offer a 24-hour concierge and valet service, on-site management offices, a training room, party room and beautiful outdoor spaces.

“High-rise is a convenient and comfortable way to live and entertain,” Levin said. “Many rental buildings place stores at the bottom of the building, which makes it very handy.”

Whatever you choose, it is important to distinguish the difference between renting and buying an apartment building, because there are many details to watch out for when it comes to both options.

When you rent an apartment, it is best to contact the owner directly if possible to understand your liability insurance responsibilities, to understand the HOA covenants, terms and conditions and limitations of the owner, as well as local and national laws with with regard to fees or foreclosure.

It is also important to know information regarding repairs, parking situations, visitors, pet restrictions and what is needed if a lease is broken.

Buying a flat also has its own details to consider. Included with the purchase of an apartment are your HOA costs and amenities such as guaranteed parking, a swimming pool, great recreational facilities and a luxurious standard of living.

In the MoneyUnder30.com article, buying an apartment is a good idea or should you simply buy a house instead? Condos have many benefits for their homeowners, including affordability. The article reported that in January 2018 the average existing price of the National Association of Realtors was $ 231,600.

Some of the most desirable aspects of apartments range from a lower down payment and monthly payment, fantastic locations, walkability, on-site training facilities with first-class equipment, shorter commuting and social connections.

Saving money and time with home repairs is also a major attraction where all your worries are taken care of without you having to worry about maintenance, as the exterior of a flat is owned and maintained by the HOA. An owner is only responsible for the interior.

The best thing about choosing a condominium, whether renting or buying, is that high-rise buildings are easily accessible and offer a different kind of lifestyle, Levin said.

“This lifestyle is very easy for someone who comes and goes, lives alone or just wants the modern conveniences of a high rise,” said Levin.

advertisement