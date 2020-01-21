Condensation and sunshine thwart PSV spectators at Eredivisie game

advertisement

Fans of PSV Eindhoven remained stunned after their vision of VVV Venlo for a competition match was affected by a so-called transparent wall.

The traveling supporters sat behind clear panels on Sunday that became obscured by condensation before the Eredivisie match before the sun produced a problematic reflection.

According to PSV fans who made the trip, the wall has been placed because fans have climbed the fence in the past. (@ Marnickvegt)

“When we entered the end of the road an hour before the kick-off yesterday, we didn’t know if we should laugh or cry,” Marnick, 28, told the PA news agency.

“We couldn’t see anything during the warm-up.

“Because it warmed up a bit and there was sun, we could see something when it was time to start. You could follow the game, but due to the reflection it was not easy. “

Richard, a PSV fan who has been following his team home and away for over 30 years, complained about the lack of communication with fans.

“When the game started, we couldn’t see what was happening on the field,” he said.

“Fortunately for us the sun broke through the clouds and 25 minutes in the game the screens became clear.

“What I think was the worst was that there was no communication left with the fans in the away section.

“The fans sang:” We are here, you don’t see us, “which means” we are here but you can’t see it. “(@ Marnickvegt)

The match ended 1-1, with Eindhoven dropping points in their battle for a European place.

“This Thursday we are playing away at NAC Breda for the Dutch Cup,” said Marnick.

“They also have a large wall like this in the end. The way out in the Netherlands is terrible compared to the way out in England.

“I really hope they will think of the fans out and find a solution.”

VVV-Venlo still has to respond to PA’s request for comment.

