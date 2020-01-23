Condemns harvest shallots - The Hindu

advertisement

Convicts in the Tiruchi Central Prison harvested shallots grown in the prison grounds and started selling them in the Prison Bazaar.

Some of the convicts of 1,300 prisoners in prison undertake agricultural activities, including the cultivation of rice, sugar cane and corn. Taking into account the need for onions and shallots, the seeds were sown almost three months ago, said prison inspector K. Shankar. The shallots were offered for sale in the prison bazaar from today, he said Wednesday.

“We have planted shallots on half a hectare of land within the prison campus. After a period of three months they are ready for harvesting. A yield of around half a ton is expected. The onions will be sold at least 20% cheaper than the market price, “he said, adding the public is welcome to buy it at the bazaar.

Convicts are involved in such activities to keep them busy and to guarantee a form of livelihood when they are released, a prison official said. “They make soap, embroidery, learn to tune and other skills. Even in prison, they are given a percentage of the profit for sale, “he said.

