TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) – A trainer and teacher at Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball is accused of bringing a gun to school and threatening the headmaster.

Mark Davis, who is listed as a social studies and theology teacher on the school’s website, first appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

According to the court appearance, Davis was apparently dissatisfied with a recommendation the headmaster had made for a coaching job at another school.

Davis reportedly told another teacher that he had a gun in his classroom and would also bring a gun to school.

Prosecutors say Davis also told the teacher that he felt discriminated against by Concordia’s chief baseball coach and didn’t give him the assistant baseball coach job.

Davis faces a crime and crime charge. He received a $ 50,000 bond for the crime. The judge also ordered him to stay 300 meters from the Concordia school and suspended his concealed carry permit.

Davis was put on administrative leave for an internal investigation by Concordia Lutheran High School.

A statement was posted on the school’s Facebook page:

There was an incident in our school yesterday where an instructor, Mr. Davis, was illegally holding a gun in his classroom. Mr. Davis teaches US history and world geography. Texas law is clear on this matter and we take incidents like this very seriously.

As soon as we were made aware of this information, we took immediate action. In addition to the criminal charges, Mr. Davis was given administrative leave pending an internal investigation. We fully cooperate with law enforcement on all aspects of this matter. Due to federal and state law, the information that we can disclose at this time is limited. If necessary, we will provide you with further information. However, we felt it was important to share what we can to combat and dispel rumors and speculation.

Please know the security and protection of our students, teachers, staff and our community, who are at the forefront of everything we do at Concordia Lutheran High School.

