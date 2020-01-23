Concordia Lutheran high school teacher, trainer accused of threatening school principal with pistol

advertisement

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) – A trainer and teacher at Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball is accused of bringing a gun to school and threatening the headmaster on Tuesday.

Mark Davis, who is listed as a social studies and theology teacher on the private school’s website, first appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

According to the court, Davis was apparently unhappy because he believed the headmaster had given him a bad reference for a coaching job at another school.

Davis is said to have told another school employee on Tuesday that he had a gun in his classroom. He also told the same person that he would buy a gun and take it to school.

Prosecutors say Davis is also upset because he believes that Concordia’s chief baseball coach discriminated against him and did not give him the job of an assistant baseball coach.

“If a story like this comes out, there will always be false accusations,” said Bradley Roeske, one of several students who defended Davis online and in person. “He was just a great guy overall, he just made a stupid mistake, but he never had negative intentions about the whole thing.”

The indictments also said Davis allegedly told a witness that he had a gun to protect students. The gun was found in his pocket in the Concordia Lutheran classroom on the second floor. Law enforcement officials said there were seven bullets in the magazine, but none in the chamber.

Davis is accused of carrying a forbidden weapon in a forbidden place and threatening or exhibiting a firearm in a school. He received a $ 50,000 bond for the crime. The judge also ordered him to stay 300 meters from the Concordia School, deprived him of his concealed permission to wear, and requested an ankle monitor.

Court records show Davis issued a bond late Wednesday afternoon, but he won’t be returning to the classroom soon.

Davis was put on administrative leave for an internal investigation by Concordia Lutheran High School.

A statement was posted on the school’s Facebook page:

There was an incident in our school yesterday where an instructor, Mr. Davis, was illegally holding a gun in his classroom. Mr. Davis teaches US history and world geography. Texas law is clear on this matter and we take incidents like this very seriously.

As soon as we were made aware of this information, we took immediate action. In addition to the criminal charges, Mr. Davis was given administrative leave pending an internal investigation. We fully cooperate with law enforcement on all aspects of this matter. Due to federal and state law, the information that we can disclose at this time is limited. If necessary, we will provide you with further information. However, we felt it was important to share what we can to combat and dispel rumors and speculation.

Please know the security and protection of our students, teachers, staff and our community, who are at the forefront of everything we do at Concordia Lutheran High School.

