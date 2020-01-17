advertisement

Speakers at a seminar on the Citizenship Change Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) here on Thursday have announced that they harm large parts of society.

In his speech, retired professor from the University of Hampi Kannada, Chandra Poojary, said they would harm the interests of Muslims and disorganized workers in the sector.

“NRC enumerators will look for details about the place of residence, date of birth and place of birth of the parents and grandparents. In India there are six crore nomadic, 12 crore tribals and 20 crore landless people. How can they show their documents? Apart from that, people would be forced to roam from pillar to post to collect documents, “he said.

advertisement

S. Sasikanth Senthil, former IAS officer, said: “By appealing to the CAA and the NRC, the government applies a fascist rule in the country. They will create an illusionary world and people will fall prey to this fascism. Those who raise against it will be portrayed as villains. “

Earlier, program initiation, veteran trade union leader K.S. Sharma said the time is right for people to evaluate the administration of the BJP.

“The country is divided on religious lines which is illegal. Anti-CAA meetings should become a people’s movement and all oppressed classes should be united, “he added.

Samaj Parivartan Samudaya chief S.R. Hiremath chaired the program and said CAA is a draconian law.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

advertisement