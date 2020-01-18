Conahy Shamrocks claim second junior club championship

advertisement

Conahy Clovers

0-22

–

0-15

Russell Rovers

Conahy Shamrocks today won their second All Ireland junior hurling club championship title in Croke Park.

Former champions from 2008, they were at the top.

The cup stays with the cats after the success of Dunnamaggin last year.

Twelve points from James Bergin were central to the win in what was a great all-round view of the winners.

The Kilkenny club was in the lead and after fifteen minutes beat Russell Rovers 0-8 to 0-2.

Bergin was accurate and there were excellent scores from Donal Brennan, Eoin Cahill, Bill Murphy and Kieran Mooney.

Russell Rovers fought back with Josh Beausang and found the range of placed balls to narrow the gap to two, but Conahy Shamrocks withdrew again to lead at the break, 0-11 to 0-7.

Meanwhile, Russell Rovers got a huge blow with forced Beausang in what appeared to be a recurrence of a shoulder injury in the first half of the break.

The second half continued in the same way with the gap extended to five points at the three-quarter point.

Conahy Shamrocks pulled further away so that the Munster men could not claw back.

IT IS ALL OVER !! ⚫️🟡

The first AIB @officialgaa Club All-Ireland title of the weekend goes to @ConahyShamrocks! “A wild view”

Commissions to @rovers_abu who did everything and represented Cork with pride! 💪 @ ConahyShamrocks 0-22 @ rovers_abu 0-15 # TheToughest pic.twitter.com/alnB7Cnyqp

– AIB_GAA (@AIB_GAA) January 18, 2020

Scorers for Conahy Shamrocks: J Bergin (0-12, 0-8 cutter), K Mooney (0-4), D Brennan (0-2), E Delaney, E Cahill, T Phelan and B Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Russell Rovers: J Beausang (0-5, 0-3 cutter, 0-1 65), B Hartnett (0-4, 0-3 cutter), L Duggan Murray (0-2), R Walsh (free), K Walsh, D O’Brien and D Moynihan (each 0-1).

Conahy Shamrocks: P Delaney; S Callinan, D Healy, L Cass; D Cuddihy, B Healy, E Carroll; D Brennan, E Delaney; T Phelan, J Mullan, E Cahill; J Bergin (Capt), K Mooney, B Murphy.

Subs: A Healy for D Cuddihy (48), T Rice for E Cahill (60), T Nolan for B Murphy (62).

Russell Rovers: R Walsh; K O’Brien, E O’Sullivan, P Lane; C Ruddy, J P Ivers, J Kennifick; K Tattan, K Walsh; J. McGrath, L. Duggan Murray, D. Moynihan (Capt); K Moynihan, J Beausang, B Hartnett.

Subs: D O’Brien for J Beausang (31 inj).

Referee: Sean Stack (Dublin).

