Completed classic trio returns to Ukiah - The Ukiah Daily Journal

On Sunday, February 2 at 2:00 PM, the Ukiah Community Concert Association welcomes The Lee Trio back to the city at the Mendocino College Center Theater. Composed of three sisters – Lisa, violin; Angela, cello; and Melinda, piano – The Lee Trio is one of the most important chamber ensembles on the international stage.

Since its founding in 2002, the Trio has maintained the great tradition of classical music in the West, while moving into the future. Their reciter tours are international, their prices and prices many. In 2010 they had the honor to perform for Germany’s Federal Chancellor, Angela Merkel, during the official state visit to New York City. In 2006, the three women each received the 2006 California State Assembly recognition for exemplary service to the Community.

Lisa, Angela and Melinda are convinced of educating the next generation of musicians, and have taught young people from different layers of the world, including Las Vegas, Nevada; Shenzhen, Hangzhou and other cities in China; and Ukraine.

The Oakland Tribune says: “All three sisters are dazzling musicians.” It was clear that there was more to it than agility; there was brain power coupled with a sharp integration of the ensemble down to the smallest detail. I would hardly remember any trio that played with so much dedication to the music. “

This is the third time that the Trio, the residents of San Francisco, have played for UCCA in Ukiah. The coming concert will continue the balance of the Trio between the old and the new. The program consists of Beethoven’s piano trio no. 5 in D Major; Dvorak’s Piano Trio No. 4 in E Minor; and Richard Pantcheff’s introduction and Allegro No. 3 (“Beethoven – Besinnung”) for piano trio. Pantcheff is a contemporary British composer who dedicated this composition to the Lee Trio. The work was first performed by the Trio at the Kurt Masur Institut in Leipzig, Germany, in October 2019.

Tickets are $ 30 in advance and $ 35 at the door (adult) and $ 10 for the youth (under 18). Advance tickets are available from Mendocino Book Company in Ukiah, Mazahar in Willits and online at www.ukiahconcerts.org. Free tickets are available at the door of high school and Mendocino College students with ID offer space. Residents of Brookside Retirement Residence are also invited to participate for free as part of UCCA’s educational and community outreach program. For more information, call 707-463-2738, or visit UCCA on Facebook and on the website.

