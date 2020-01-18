Complaints to Rajini about comments about Periyar

advertisement

The Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DPRK) filed a petition with Coimbatore City Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan on Friday, seeking action against actor Rajinikanth for certain comments he had made about social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy.

DPRK Coimbatore President of the Nehrudass City Unit claimed that the actor, during a function organized by the Tamil magazine Thuglak in Chennai on Tuesday, claimed that Periyar had held a meeting in Salem in 1971 during which the images of an undressed Lord Ram and consort became Sita shown.

Claiming that Mr. Rajinikanth “spread falsehood,” Nehrudass sought action against him for promoting hostility between different groups and causing public calamity under Articles 153A and 505 of the Indian Criminal Code.

Nehrudass asked for a public apology from the actor, failing which he said the members of the organization would hold protests, including in cinemas where the latest movie Darbar by the actor was shown and near his hometown in Chennai.

DPRK members in Tiruppur filed a similar petition and demanded action against Mr. Rajinikanth. They filed the petition with Tiruppur City police chief Sanjay Kumar.

Elsewhere, members of the outfit filed a petition with the Tiruchengode Town police against the actor, claiming that he had deliberately made the remarks to slander the founder of Dravidar Kazhagam Periyar.

The petitioners claimed that Mr Rajinikanth had made claims about Periyar without any evidence to support his claims. They said that such comments would only cause misunderstanding about Periyar among those who believed in God.

