City residents can now approach the mayor’s complaint recovery cell for timely intervention on various issues.

The cell, with a call center and control room, works on all workdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Complaints can be recorded via the Smart Trivandrum mobile application or via e-mail to complaintens.tmc@gmail. com or as a WhatsApp message to 7034232323. The complainant is informed of the follow-up action.

The cell consists of the Corporation Secretary, the Deputy Secretary, the Health Officer, the Superintending Engineer and the Revenue Officer.

