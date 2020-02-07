Advertisement

RSM US, Chicago, has rewarded nine employees across the country with $ 10,000 each and nine paid days off to make their dreams come true through the company’s Pursue Your Passion program. This year’s winners and the passions they pursued are:

Christopher Brophey (Tax Manager; Milwaukee) – After his body is cured of cancer, create memories with his little son and wife on a trip to England.

Marie-Annette Donaghue (Manager of the North American Persecution and Proposal Team; Dallas) – Return to Kenya to help children in a small orphanage explore the beauty of a nearby national park and strengthen the orphanage’s self-sufficiency.

Alyssa Lavelle (Resource Manager; New York City) – Appreciate your mother’s memory by continuing to donate and educate about colorectal cancer and establish an independent foundation on her mother’s behalf.

Josh Milazzo (Auditor; Jacksonville, Florida) – Drive his father on the Pacific Coast Highway to remember the life and service his younger brother did to God, the country, and his family.

Alma Padilla (Tax Manager; Houston) – Buy gifts and essentials so that two organizations can pay for the kindness their family received while treating their daughter at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Joshua Scott (Senior Associate for Tax Issues; Kansas City, Missouri) – Create a documentary that tells the stories of people struggling with income inequality and homelessness to improve understanding of these issues.

Joshua Sweeting (Exam Leader; Denver) – Finally, meet Ruben, a Bolivian youth he has sponsored through Compassion International for several years, and sponsor a second child in the program.

Julio Trejo (Tax Advisor; Las Vegas) – Continue his health journey by training a marathon and helping others by collecting donations to help fight childhood obesity.

Ryan Weitz (Audit Assurance Supervisor, Boston) – Combine his love of nature exploration, photography and return by wandering through Alaska’s Arrigetch Peaks and donating the proceeds from the photo sale to RSM’s Birdies Fore Love program.

The Illinois CPA Society has submitted applications for its Accounting Scholarship Program for 2020-21 with more than 40 grants of up to $ 4,000 each. More information can be found here.

Sikich, Chicago, conducted a national survey of companies’ experiences and practices in the area of ​​occupational safety. The survey found, among other things, that 35 percent of the respondents stated that they had to face violence against an employee by a customer or customer, and 34 percent stated that their colleague threatened violence against an employee. In addition, 26 percent found a violation of an employee’s protection order regarding company property.

Advertisement

Advertisement