The new hedge accounting standard, according to a new Deloitte report, encourages more companies to reevaluate hedging of net investments for risk management.

Hedging net investments helps corporate lenders minimize the exchange rate risk associated with their foreign investments. The value of an investment in a foreign operation may vary depending on the exchange rate fluctuations between the company’s local currency and the reporting currency of the investor. A hedge against net investments is intended to reduce this risk.

“ASU 2017-12 was released in 2017 as a change to the hedge accounting guidelines,” said Andrew Hubacker, a partner in Deloitte’s audit practice, who was involved in the company’s accounting and reporting consultancy and co-authored the report. “The aim of the standard was to simplify some of the guidelines for hedge accounting and to make them less complex. One of the areas affected is the hedging of net investments. “

Deloitte has received many questions from customers on this aspect of the new hedge accounting standard, in particular whether cross-currency swaps or the cash method should be used.

“This particular hedging strategy is by no means new, but the change has had a significant impact on the way companies use it,” said William Fellows, a partner in Deloitte’s analytical practice, who also contributed to the report. “This was one of the main reasons for the early introduction of the ASU 2017-11. Now we are for listed companies that have had to do this in the past. The private companies are still examining the early introduction. It is still an area that I think is of great interest. Many companies that use this strategy use the spot method. Not only is it a risk management tool, it also increases earnings. It is very popular across the board in the corporate sector. “

Although the security standard for listed companies has already entered into force, the Financial Accounting Standards Board decided last year to grant private companies an additional year for the acquisition, although they had the option to apply it early (see our history). Early adoption was popular with public companies, but private companies hesitated. “We saw a first wave after the standard was released,” said Fellows. “For those of you who haven’t left early and are still embarrassed, I would say that for many of them, the added benefits of early adoption are not clear.”

However, he sees benefits from the new standard for both public and private companies, particularly in terms of securing net investments. “It relaxes some of the strict requirements that were contained in ASC 815 (the former standard for hedge accounting), so many of them may be rethinking whether to apply them early or not,” Fellows said.

There are two methods of assessing the effectiveness of a net investment hedging relationship: the forward method based on changes in forward exchange rates and the spot method based on changes in forward exchange rates. The new standard could now make the spot method more attractive for companies.

“Companies have always used these types of derivatives for mitigation and hedging, but using the cash method was not as attractive in the past as it is today,” said Hubacker. “We have seen this quite often. Companies are rethinking the method of evaluating effectiveness from the forward method to the spot method, as this is relatively advantageous from a financial reporting perspective.”

Before the new standard was released, many companies were reluctant to use the spot method because the old hedging standard required them to recognize changes in the fair value of the excluded component currently included in the result, which could have unpredictable volatility in the income statement. According to this method, companies had to periodically record the ineffectiveness of the hedge in their earnings, which could lead to an even higher volatility of the income statement. The new hedge accounting standard reduces these concerns due to the amortization approach.

Strategies for securing net investments have hardly been affected by tariffs and trade wars in recent years. “What really secures a company is a subsidiary with a functional currency that is in a currency other than the parent company’s currency,” said the Fellows. “It is a kind of peculiarity of the accounting regulations that the way in which they occur leads to a certain volatility of the so-called CTA (cumulative translation adjustment) or a component of the other overall result. This is regardless of the respective trade between two countries In the long run, the tariffs could have an impact on whether companies choose to invest overseas or not and whether they have overseas subsidiaries, but in the short term, I don’t think we have a big impact. “

The FASB has further improved the hedge accounting standard, most recently to help companies transition from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) to the SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) as a reference interest rate for banks.

“The FASB and the IASB (International Accounting Standards Board) are taking measures to respond to and anticipate the effects of the LIBOR transition, but this is a broader problem than just securing net investments,” Fellows said.

The hedge accounting project continues to be part of the FASB’s efforts to improve financial reporting.

“The FASB continues to examine how it can improve, simplify and make its hedge accounting standard more effective, ultimately reducing complexity while ensuring high quality financial reporting and conveying the economic reality to year end users,” said Hubacker. “I think that was the main goal of your project to improve hedge accounting. However, as part of the FASB project to improve hedge accounting, some other changes were made to hedge accounting. This means that an existing, fairly comprehensive, fairly complex accounting standard will be adopted and an attempt will be made to improve it, to simplify the application a little and to align the results of the application of hedge accounting more closely with the risk management strategies. There are many other aspects of hedge accounting that have been improved, changed or influenced by this 2017-12 change, as well as some ongoing projects that the FASB still has. “