Community work for drunk driver with his child in the car

A toddler was found more than twice in the backseat of the car with her father above the legal alcohol limit.

The one and a half year old daughter of Timothy Gray was sitting in the back seat of the car when the police spoke to Gray in the driveway of his Karori house on July 31 last year.

Gray sat in the passenger seat, but was guilty of driving with an alcohol level of 845 micrograms of alcohol per liter of breath. An adult will receive a violation notification if the level is between 250mcg and 400 and more than 400 is charged.

“It was reckless and dangerous to do,” Wellington District Court judge Peter Hobbs said Wednesday.

He said that Gray already had a belief with another high value of 751 micrograms from January 2018.

The judge said that Gray would qualify for an electronic punishment, but he had been engaged in counseling alcohol consumption and had solved a personal problem that bothered him.

“It was a bad decision, especially with a child in the car,” he said.

Judge Hobbs sentenced him to 40 hours of community work and imposed a 28-day disqualification to allow Gray to apply for an alcohol lock license.

Gray’s lawyer Phil Mitchell told the judge that Gray had been offered a job as an accountant in Australia and was planning to move in February, but that he could not provide the judge with proof of his job.

