Maureen O’Connor

A villager with a cocktail in a Yeti cup was arrested at the SeaBreeze Leisure Center on the pretext of drunk driving.

Community Watch discovered 68-year-old Maureen Kathryn O’Connor from the village of Virginia Trace around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, when she was behind the wheel of a silver bull, according to a detention report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She appeared to be drunk and may have hit the curb.

Community Watch reported to law enforcement officials that O’Connor had repeatedly turned the vehicle’s ignition on and off. She said she needed help and would try to go home.

A MP approaching O’Connor discovered the smell of alcohol and found that her eyes were glassy. She was seen sipping a yeti cup, and when asked what it contained, she said, “Just a cocktail.”

O’Connor said she went out to dinner with friends around 7pm. and had a drink or two. A portion container with vodka was visible in the door trim on the driver’s side.

She struggled through sobriety field exercises and gave breath samples that recorded .244 and .242 blood alcohol levels.

She was arrested for being charged with driving and was posted to the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after leaving a $ 1,000 bond.

