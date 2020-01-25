Community rallies around families affected by a fatal car accident

advertisement

POWAY, California – The Poway community gathers around the five families affected by an accident in which two teenagers were killed and three others injured last weekend.

A group of mothers organized a fundraiser on Saturday, saying they were overwhelmed by the turnout.

“It’s just grateful to see my small community come together, and we just share posts and it goes everywhere,” organizer Mayra Eligio told FOX 5. It means the world to us. “

Eligio said teamwork brought the entire event together. A woman volunteered for the event and others brought food.

“We had the St. Gabriels Church donate $ 500 to meat, another of the families donated Carnitas – 80 pounds of Carnitas. We had chamoy tacos and fruit, I bought a hundred packets of tortillas, all mothers made salsa, Onions, ”said Eligio.

Some groceries ran out due to the number of people who showed up on Saturday.

“It is a blessing not to have any more food,” said Eligio. “It is a blessing that a community comes and takes everything we offer to raise money for families.”

Even a group of high school girls showed up with a surprise donation early in the day.

“They raised over a thousand dollars and showed up this morning to donate the money to the families. It made me cry, ”said Eligio.

The organizers have announced that the money raised will be distributed equally among the five families affected by the crash.

“We are here for you,” said Eligio. “We are there for all children.” I hugged children I don’t even know. But I feel their pain. “

