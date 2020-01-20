Community honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Norfolk

advertisement

NORFOLK, Va. – The Attucks Theater of Norfolk was a crowded house on the day of Martin Luther King Jr.

Hundreds connected by music and the urge to take action.

advertisement

“I pray that next year when you come out, you will have done a little more for the further march of our people than this year,” Minister Ernest Muhammad told the crowd.

Keynote speaker pastor Dr. Yvonne Delk shared the same sentiment.

“The urgency of our time requires a response. Invisibility is not an option. Silence is not an option, “she announced.

Those messages fascinated everyone during the Dr. Ceremony. Martin Luther King Jr. This event celebrated the legacy and the message that the icon of civil rights left behind.

“When I think of this day, I think of how far we have come,” said Stephanie Okpara, who is from Newport News, about Dr. King.

For Lisa Suhay, his legacy shows: “There is hope for freedom in this country, even though it keeps rising and slamming. His legacy is what that clear splinter trumpet will be. “

Many of those present said that their biggest takeaway meal is a call to action to change their community.

“I hope this will inspire us, especially since this year is an election year to stand up and speak out,” Okpara told reporter Brian Hill.

“People, I think they checked out there for a while and I think this means that everyone is checking in again and doing something. Don’t just listen to speeches, “Suhay said.

After receiving that message, community members, law enforcement officials, and city leaders joined forces to march Church Street to the MLK statue on Brambleton Avenue.

A wreath was placed there to honor the life and legacy of a man who cared so much to ensure equality for all.

.

advertisement