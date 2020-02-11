A gym that focuses on the wellbeing of Lowton citizens has been given permission to open its doors.

The facility will conduct small-scale personal training and group courses from an open space above a car wash on the village’s Newton Road.

The renovation work on the buildings on the site, including a gas station, a car repair shop and a car sales lot, have already begun.

When the layout changes, 19 parking spaces will be introduced, nine of which are for gym users, and a one-way system to improve traffic flow.

Paul Mason, who will be the head coach of the new gym, told the Wigan Council Planning Committee that it was his ethos to “give something back to the community.”

“The goal is to open a family-run gym that supports everyone on their health and fitness trips,” he said.

“The gym would work with community stakeholders and use all of its profits back for local purposes.

“It’s about giving something back and focusing on the good of the community.”

Planning officials said that a small gym serving local needs will not affect the vitality or viability of local centers.

All members of the Planning Committee approved the proposals, despite the objections of 13 residents against concerns about parking and noise protection.

The neighbors feared that loud music and chatter from visitors leaving the gym at night would cause disruptions.

However, the committee agreed that opening hours – Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – were acceptable.

Attorney Jeanette Prescott said: “This is a fantastic program. I don’t see a problem for the neighbors, it’s good for the region. “

Coun Stuart Gerrard added: “It is good to see that an old building is being used on a grand scale.”

The resident Kathleen Houlton expressed understanding for the residents and said: “The owner has worked very hard with the requirements of the residents and coped very well.”

