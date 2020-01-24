Community comes together to repair the fallen officer's truck for his son

advertisement

OCEANSIDE, California – An Oceanside police officer who was killed on duty always said that he wanted his son to inherit his truck when he was old enough. This dream came true on Friday.

Tony Zeppetella was killed in a traffic disorder in 2003. At that time he had a young woman and a 6 month old baby at home.

“The church has done a lot of amazing things for us that he couldn’t remember,” Zeppetella’s wife Jamie said about her son Jakob.

Although Jakob was too young to remember much of what was happening back then, he always remembered his father’s truck.

“Ever since we got the truck, I’ve imagined it to be my car when I’m old enough to drive,” said Jakob.

Jamie told FOX 5 that there are a lot of memories in the truck, including the vehicle they used to bring Jakob home when he was born.

“Tony would say we would keep this truck forever and it would be Jacob’s first car,” said Jamie.

As the years passed and Jakob grew old enough to drive, the 1998 truck needed some repairs. Then the community came back together to help the family and fulfill Tony’s wish to give his truck to his son.

“I’ve put a couple of stores together here,” Corey Terry said with Terry’s Auto Body. “Obviously the local mechanic shop West Coast Automotive across the street. We all just donated to do it all for free for the family.”

Terry said all of the work done by the truck would have cost about $ 10,000.

In addition to major repairs, they changed the color of the truck from red to gray, which Jakob really wanted.

The family came in on Friday with Terry’s Auto Body to pick up the truck. Although Jakob has spent the last year learning to drive, he now has to learn how to use a gear lever, something he is looking forward to.

“I knew it would be super cute and I’m super happy with how it ended,” said Jakob.

