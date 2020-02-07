Advertisement

As a film about the criminal underworld of Gotham City, birds of prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn) stays at street level. Yes, it’s an insane film, full of splendor and blood and fantastic set pieces by director Cathy Yan. Still a street level film.

For the most part, the movie characters’ comic counterparts also keep things banal. In their decades of adventure, Harley Quinn, Black Canary and Huntress fight mob bosses and hoodlums rather than ghosts or demons. But these are cartoon characters in the DC universe, which means that they inevitably go into occasional madness – and that includes some pretty monstrous moments.

Here are a few times that the Birds of Prey wandered from a crime comic into a horror story.

Harley Quinn – Harley Quinn vol. 1 # 20-22 (2002)

From her debut in Batman: The cartoon series In her several solo comic series, Harley Quinn has developed into a fan favorite with her own personality for her two feature appearances of “Joker, but a girl”. As an unsuspecting agent of crazy chaos, Harley Bugs Bunny is more like her murderous former lover. So it’s not surprising that Harley drives to some pretty outrageous places – including the pits of hell.

In a moving story written by Karl Kesel and drawn by Brandon Badeaux, Harley is in hell. Specifically, she’s in a personal hell and is damned forced to kill her own gang over and over again. When she and her dead super villains start an escape, Etrigan the demon sends the undead bounty hunter Ulysses Highwater to bring them back.

The story contains antics that you’d expect from a Harley Quinn story, including a play cheerfully thrusting Charon into the Styx River. But it shows a thoughtful moral essence when Harley learns that Highwater searches the underworld for his son’s friend and insists that the man seduce and ruin his son. When Harley realizes that the hunter’s homophobia has condemned him to hell and that the purity of the couple’s love has sent them to heaven, he tries to soften Highwater’s heart towards his son. But that kind of empathy isn’t allowed in Hades, so Harley is directed back to Earth.

The bow is not only her simplest monster story, but also captures the best elements of Harley Quinn, making her an anarchic force forever.

Black Canary – DC Comics presents # 30 (1978)

Black Canary is one of the oldest characters from DC Comics. First published in 1947 Flash Comics # 86, Black Canary was a member of both the Golden Age and Modern Age versions of the Justice Society of America, a member (and leader) of several incarnations of the Justice League of America, a founding member of the Birds of Prey. and the leader of a punk rock band.

Despite this impressive resume, Canary is little respected by the comic book makers. Not only did they saddle her up with one of the worst costumes ever, she was often overshadowed by other characters – most often by her friend Green Arrow. In fact, the most terrible thing Black Canary could have done was her capture and torture in 1987 Green arrow: the longbow huntersthat acted as motivation rather than character development for the male hero.

In her scariest story “A Dream of Demons” by silver age greats Gerry Conway and Curt Swan, she puts a little more spotlight on. After seeing her dead husband’s ghost from another universe (Black Canary had a pretty strange backstory until the mega event Crisis on infinite earth) Travel Canary to Antarctica to speak to Superman in his fortress of loneliness. Together, the duo pursues the nightmares of the skull-faced dream master Doctor Destiny. Superman and Canary, placed in a realistic underworld, assert themselves against an army of demons.

In history, Canary may be downgraded to “girl in need” a little too often, but she can throw a polar bear. Not a bad consolation!

Huntress – JLA vol. 1 # 36-41 (1999-2000)

Like Black Canary, Huntress has been around for a while and has a confused background story. But in the youngest and simplest of origins, used by birds of prey Screenwriter Christina Hodson, hunter is Helena Bertinelli, daughter of mob boss Guido Bertinelli. After the murder of her family, Huntress dedicated her life to exterminating Gotham’s criminal society.

As this story suggests, Huntress has nice adventures on earth where she reserves her crossbow bolts for mafia thugs. But as a normal person in a world of super gods, even simple teamwork can be daunting.

Huntress learned this firsthand during her short tenure in the Justice League of America. Recruited by Batman to join the league in its most powerful incarnation, Huntress was superior when Lex Luthor founded an Injustice gang. In the five-part epic “World War III”, written by Grant Morrison and drawn by Howard Porter, the league is attacked by outrageous villains such as the Meggedon god bomb and the alien insect woman Queen Bee. These bad guys even surpass Superman and the Green Lantern, but Huntress asserts himself against the sadistic Prometheus, even if the reality shifts around them.

As strange and overwhelming as the situation may have been, the scariest moment happens at the end of the fight. When the huntress declares Prometheus a female murderer and prepares to execute him, Batman arrives to stop her – and drive her out of the league. Nothing is more frightening than Batman’s self-righteousness.

Cassandra Cain – Batgirl vol. 1 # 60-62 (2005)

in the birds of preyCass Cain (Ella Jay Basco) is a teenage thief who is attacked by psychos after stealing the wrong bag. But in the comics, Cassandra is the daughter of world-class assassins David Cain and Lady Shiva. Under the direction of Batman, Cassandra uses her family skills and operates under the name Batgirl.

Batgirl fights normal people like Huntress. She didn’t even put her time in a Black Ops version of the Justice League against monsters. In fact, Batgirl never faces the supernatural in her life.

But in the three-part film “The Hood” Cassandra loses her life. Batgirl dies fighting Doom Patrol villains, the Brotherhood of Evil, after French revolutionary gorilla Monsieur Mallah (DC comics are full of super gorilla goodness) snatches her neck. In the afterlife she meets the spirit of the recently deceased employee Stephanie Brown. Stephanie’s mind seems not only to think about the mistakes that led to her death, but also to force Cassandra to face her past.

This kind spirit could make readers expect a story that is sweeter than threatening. But writer Andersen Gabrych and artist Alé Garza give him a Gothic feel and heighten the terror that Batgirl feels when she confronts her metaphorical demons.

Renee Montoya – Gotham Central # 12-15 (2003-2004)

Another Batman: The cartoon series Renee Montoya, who has made her way to comics, is a Gotham City policewoman who sympathizes with Batman, though sometimes annoyed by his tactics. Montoya became part of the cast of Gotham Central, a police procedure over the officers working in the shadow of the bat.

At its best, Gotham Central revealed humanity and horror of police work in a city ravaged by super villains. No bow has captured this better than “Soft Targets”, a four-part story in which Joker happens to start killing police officers. Montoya and her colleagues are determined to take care of themselves and try to follow the clues and stop the chaos.

Decades of appearances have made the Joker a cliché villain, a creepy clown. The authors Ed Brubaker and Greg Rucka, together with the artists Michael Lark and Stefano Gaudiano, restore the terror of the clown Prince of Crime by focusing on an already overused Montoya (and her partner Crispus Allen). As we watch the otherwise tough Montoya deal with the human cost of meaningless and unexpected death, we see the Joker through their eyes – and fear it again.

Victor Zsasz – Batman: shadow of the bat # 1-4 (1992)

For a relatively young villain, Victor Zsasz gets a lot of attention outside of the comics. Whether played as an inconspicuous convict by Tim Booth in Batman starts, as a charismatic killer by Anthony Carrigan in the TV series Gothamor as a sadistic scum from Chris Messina in birds of prey, Mr. Zsasz always shows his scarred body. As a living testimony to his own barbarism, Zsasz marks his body every time he kills and dreams of empty spaces that still need to be filled.

But when he first appeared, Mr. Zsasz was just a mouth. The artist Norm Breyfogle kept the killer hidden for some problems. All we saw was a grin from the Arkham Asylum security cell, in which he debated Cartesian philosophy with the new supervisor Jeremiah Arkham. When Zsasz finally reveals his body, we’re as scared as the guards who watch. The writer Alan Grant invents a story about hidden identities in which Batman is sentenced to a mental asylum for using Dr. Examining Arkham.

In this state of paranoia, Zsasz’s words are more scary than his knife.

Black mask – Catwoman vol. 1 # 12-16 (2002-2003)

When he first appeared in 1985 Batman # 386, the black mask seemed much more like Patrick Bateman american psycho when he did the selfish man child played by Ewan McGregor. Roman Sionis, the heir of happiness to Janus Cosmetics, hid his contempt for humanity under the mask of privilege. But when he puts on the black mask of his alter ego, Sionis indulges in his preference for torture.

The black mask from birds of prey does some pretty gruesome acts on his enemies, but he can’t beat his comic book counterpart.

In five parts Catwoman Story “Relentless,” Black Mask begins a carefully staged attack on Catwoman just as her estranged sister Maggie arrives in Gotham. Black Mask kidnaps Maggie and her husband Simon and holds them in his torture dungeon. There he lets Maggie watch him pry his eyeball out with a knife – and forces Maggie to swallow it.

The thick lines that artist Cameron Stewart uses elsewhere to give the book a lighthearted feeling become menacing in these scenes. Likewise, the playful dialogue author Ed Brubaker makes the villain feel horrified.

In the most worrying scene, a panel picks up Maggie’s throat’s POV while Sionis picks it up and sings, “Through your teeth and gums … take care of your stomach, here it comes.” Not even the film Black Mask and his face , Peeling knife can surpass the visual one.

