Comic review - Once & Future # 6

Calum Petrie reviews Once & Future # 6…

Issue No. 6 of Once & future begins with the legendary Excalibur sword, now owned by Percival, as given to it by the ladies of the lake. The mission was then to meet with the king of legend to trade the vagina to heal a dying loved one.

I loved the more legendary narration of the Arthurian legends in this series and may have shed light on people who have no experience with these classic stories and legends podcast].

The gradual build up to this point was well advanced, and problems that never feel rushed or too quickly involved in too many stories. After starting the first edition and going through the series again before starting the sixth, I was able to have a full experience and go back to things that I might have forgotten. The story goes very well together and puts the reader on a whirlwind adventure of the myth of a family, a king and a legend.

Once & future has some phenomenal works of art to show, be it in the streets of modern Britain or in the ethereal beyond where Arthur has his knights operated. The frames are packed with a level of detail that shows an artist how he enjoys every second of his work, and where the reader is rewarded for rereading art, not just history.

Through the six editions of Once & futureI was extremely absorbed in the Arthurian Legend lore. A deeper look into King Arthur’s dark and disturbing story and the legend that follows him and his knights is never bad. The series has done a great job of visualizing the story and adapting it to a modern environment while providing an excellent visual medium for telling this story. Once & future was fantastic and hopefully with the teaser at the end of the edition we will get a continuation of this outstanding series.

Rating – 8/10

