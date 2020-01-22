Comic preview - Red Sonja: Age of Chaos # 1

advertisement

Dynamite Entertainment starts its new series Rote Sonja: Age of Chaos Today, and you can preview the first edition here. Look here…

The past meets the present with the future of literally everything at stake! The warrior Red Sonja has a plan to prevent the newly killed wizard Kulan Gath from reviving himself – but if the plan fails, a whole new kind of chaos can occur! attack the hyborean age! Will it be easier to deal with these new beings than with Kulan Gath, or has Sonja described her world as a worse evil? It’s the first chapter in a brand new quest for the devil – and it’s perhaps the hardest thing she’s ever experienced. For the first time, Red Sonja meets the evil characters of chaos!

Red Sonja: Age of Chaos # 1 will be released on January 22nd and will cost $ 3.99.

