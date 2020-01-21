Comic preview - Ghostbusters: Year One # 1

advertisement

IDW looks at the early years of the original Ghostbusters in the new series Ghostbusters: The first yearand here’s a preview of Wednesday’s first issue, in which Winston Zeddemore is in the spotlight. Look here…

In anticipation of the new Ghostbusters feature film, which will be released in cinemas in summer 2020, we look back at the boys in Grey’s first year of work and present unprecedented adventures! After defeating Gozer and becoming heroes in the city, county, and state of New York, a publisher decided to publish a biography of the Boys in Gray and send an author to interview them all for background information , He starts with WINSTON ZEDDEMORE, the first Buster to be hired for the supernatural start-up. Winston tells the story of his very first bust so we can finally know what … um what he saw that made you go white!

Ghostbusters: Year One # 1 will be released on Wednesday January 22nd, 2020.

