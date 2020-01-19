Comic Preview - Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season 11 Library Edition

advertisement

Boom! Studios collects Buffy the Vampire Slayer season 11 issues # 1-12 in a special hardcover legacy edition this Wednesday; Check out a preview here …

The entire 11th season gathered for the first time

Buffy and the Scoobies weren’t ready for it. When a tsunami and a massive dragon devastate San Francisco, the people associated with the supernatural are accused of causing the disaster and soon put restrictions on them in the name of security. Buffy has to choose a side, find a way for her and her friends to survive, find out how the disaster happened, and not lose who she is.

Author Christos Gage (Amazing Spider-Man), along with artists Rebekah Isaacs, Georges Jeanty and Megan Levens, presents the next chapter in the official sequel to Joss Whedon’s award-winning television series.

Collect Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season 11 # 1-12 along with bonus material.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season 11 Library Edition will be released on January 22nd and will cost $ 29.99.

