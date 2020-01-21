Comic collects money for teachers at the EaDo Comedy Club

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Corey Evans doesn’t get nervous when he performs a stand-up comedy in front of his peers.

As a seventh grade teacher, he grew quite tough.

“I’ve been teaching for about six years and I’ve been a stand-up comic for about six years,” he said. “So I was always a teacher and a comedian at the same time.”

Evans, who has a different name in the classroom, decided to unite his two loved ones and help others with it.

His comedy showcase “On a School Night?” at The Secret Group in EaDo collects money for local teachers and students.

“I teach students with special needs, so I have a lot of sensory things that my students may need,” said recipient Nicole Anders, who teaches at Longfellow Elementary.

Evans is part of a growing comedy scene in the region.

The Secret Group was opened three years ago.

“There were about 15 clubs in the 80s and when we opened a couple of years ago there were two comedy clubs,” said GM and owner Stephen Brandau.

Local comics now appear every night.

“We probably have 200 to 300 active comics in Houston, so obviously there is a lot of talent there,” said Brandau.

You can visit their website for more information.

Anders’ Amazon Wish List can be found here.

