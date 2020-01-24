Comedy Alley returns to Ukiah Valley Conference Center - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

Comedy Alley returns to Ukiah on Valentine’s Day, with Kevin Camia as the main act of the show. Justin Lockwood and Merrill Davis will also perform during the February 14 event and Steve Ausburne will perform. The evening is presented by the Greater Ukiah Business and Tourism Alliance, a newly merged organization consisting of the Greater Ukiah Chamber of Commerce, The Ukiah Main Street Program and Visit Ukiah.

Kevin Camia recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and toured the nationwide opening for comedian Ali Wong. (Contributed photo)

Event coordinator Carter Grissom said: “Kevin Camia is a hilarious semi-local hero who is now making it big in the comedy world. He just appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and has visited the national opening for comedian Ali Wong. Camia was voted Best Up and Coming Comic at the Rooftop Aspen Comedy Festival and designated as a comic strip on Esquire.com and is on Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham and Seesos.

Ausburne (whose first attempt at stand-up comedy resulted in a lifelong ban on a church in Grants Pass, Oregon) stated that all artists who will be in Comedy Alley are “lovely people” and that he is “particularly excited to be with Kevin again “Although I now had been to The Late Show, I hope I can still make eye contact with him. “

Lockwood grew up on a marijuana farm in Mendocino County. He said: “The show (Comedy Alley) is unique because Ukiah is unique. Every time I get the chance to get out of San Francisco and perform in small towns like Ukiah or Mendocino or Sebastopol, I jump on it because you can connect with people in a different way. “

Davis is a bicoastal comedian who can be seen at Comedy Central and Hulu.

Grissom said: “Since this is a Valentine’s Day show, we are going to meet the loved ones’ holiday. Kevin Camia and Merrill Davis are even dating, so it is fitting that they perform together during this show. We will have beer, wine and champagne offering for sale along with chocolate covered strawberries.We dress the room for an intimate comedy experience, but also have larger tables available for people who want to come as a group, and if you buy tickets for an eight-person table, a free bottle of champagne and a plate of chocolate-covered strawberries included, it will be a great date night and a great comedy evening in general, so don’t be discouraged if you don’t have a partner to join in. We also work with Slam Dunk Pizza for an event ‘Make your own heart-shaped pizza’ for the show and also offer tickets for it. ‘

The event will be held at the Ukiah Valley Conference Center, 200 S. School St. in Ukiah. Tickets cost $ 30 each or two for $ 50. Tickets are available for those 21 and older at Mendocino Bounty or via the Facebook event page “Comedy Alley Returns!”. Tickets are available at the door if the event is not sold out in advance. Doors open at 8 p.m. Grissom recommends those who want to attend tickets as quickly as possible, since the event is ‘on schedule to be sold out’. It is sponsored by WOW Smiles, Park Falls Dental, KWINE 94.5 and 93.5 Max.

