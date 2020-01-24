advertisement

Julia Kajdi

January 24, 2020

Comedy club favorites launches its largest comedy tour in 2020

The compere of Liverpool’s critically acclaimed comedy club, Hot Water, will be touring again in May 2020. Tickets for the shows are on sale at 10 am on Mon 27 January.

English stand-up comedian Paul Smith is preparing for his biggest tour so far that will make 2020/2021 really special for all comedy fans. Famous for his wit and quick comments about the reactions of the audience, the humorist always puts on an interactive and hilarious show. No surprise that he was named Liverpool’s new comedian of the year and was a finalist in the Leedester comedian of the year competition.

His third tour – titled Changed – will help Smith on his way to entertain the crowd. After his debut at Rialoto Plaza in Coventry on Wednesday, May 6, Paul Smith and his sharp jokes perform in Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham and Belfast, among others.

Paul Smith: Changed tour dates:

Wed 6 May – Rialto Plaza, Coventry

Thu 7 May – Grand Theater, Leeds

Fri 8 May – Empire Theater, Sunderland

Wed 13 and Thu 14 May – Muni Theater, Colne

Saturday May 16 – Opera House, Blackpool

Wed 20 and Thu 21 May – O2 Academy, Leeds

Thu 28 May – Leicester Square Theater, London (two shows)

Fri May 29 – Victoria Hall, Stoke

Saturday, May 30 – Waterfront Theater, Belfast

Wed 3 Jun – Forum Theater, Billingham (two shows)

Thu 4 & Fri 6 Jun – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Wed 10 and Thu 11 Jun – MECA, Swindon

Fri 12 and Sat 13 Jun – O2 Apollo, Manchester

Wed 17 and Thu 18 Jun – Engine Shed, Lincoln

Fri 19 Jun – King George’s Hall, Blackburn

Fri 3 and Sat 4 Jul – King’s Theater, Glasgow

Thu 9 & Fri 10 Jul – O2 Academy, Birmingham

Thu 16 Jul – Octagon Theater, Yeovil

Fr 17 Jul – Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone

Sat 18 Jul – TBC, Brighton

Sat 25 Jul – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

Thu 30 July – Floral Pavilion, New Brighton

Thu 6 & Fri 7 Aug – Barbican, York

Thu 20 Aug – Floral Pavilion, New Brighton

Fr 21 Aug – Irwin Mitchell Oval Hall, Sheffield

Wed 2 and Thu 3 Sep – St David’s Hall, Cardiff

Thu 10 Sep – Grimsby Auditorium

Fr 11 Sep – City Hall, Hull

Wed 16 Sep – Paleistheater, Redditch

Thu 17 Sep – St George’s Hall, Bradford

Fr 18 Sep – Haymarket Theater, Leicester

Saturday 26 Sep – Guildhall, Portsmouth

Fr 2 Oct – Pavilion Theater, Bournemouth

Thu 22 Oct – Charter Hall, Colchester

Wed 27 Feb – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Tickets for Paul Smith: Changed to go on sale at 10 am on Mon 27 January

