- Julia Kajdi
- January 24, 2020
Comedy club favorites launches its largest comedy tour in 2020
The compere of Liverpool’s critically acclaimed comedy club, Hot Water, will be touring again in May 2020. Tickets for the shows are on sale at 10 am on Mon 27 January.
English stand-up comedian Paul Smith is preparing for his biggest tour so far that will make 2020/2021 really special for all comedy fans. Famous for his wit and quick comments about the reactions of the audience, the humorist always puts on an interactive and hilarious show. No surprise that he was named Liverpool’s new comedian of the year and was a finalist in the Leedester comedian of the year competition.
His third tour – titled Changed – will help Smith on his way to entertain the crowd. After his debut at Rialoto Plaza in Coventry on Wednesday, May 6, Paul Smith and his sharp jokes perform in Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham and Belfast, among others.
Paul Smith: Changed tour dates:
Wed 6 May – Rialto Plaza, Coventry
Thu 7 May – Grand Theater, Leeds
Fri 8 May – Empire Theater, Sunderland
Wed 13 and Thu 14 May – Muni Theater, Colne
Saturday May 16 – Opera House, Blackpool
Wed 20 and Thu 21 May – O2 Academy, Leeds
Thu 28 May – Leicester Square Theater, London (two shows)
Fri May 29 – Victoria Hall, Stoke
Saturday, May 30 – Waterfront Theater, Belfast
Wed 3 Jun – Forum Theater, Billingham (two shows)
Thu 4 & Fri 6 Jun – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
Wed 10 and Thu 11 Jun – MECA, Swindon
Fri 12 and Sat 13 Jun – O2 Apollo, Manchester
Wed 17 and Thu 18 Jun – Engine Shed, Lincoln
Fri 19 Jun – King George’s Hall, Blackburn
Fri 3 and Sat 4 Jul – King’s Theater, Glasgow
Thu 9 & Fri 10 Jul – O2 Academy, Birmingham
Thu 16 Jul – Octagon Theater, Yeovil
Fr 17 Jul – Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone
Sat 18 Jul – TBC, Brighton
Sat 25 Jul – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
Thu 30 July – Floral Pavilion, New Brighton
Thu 6 & Fri 7 Aug – Barbican, York
Thu 20 Aug – Floral Pavilion, New Brighton
Fr 21 Aug – Irwin Mitchell Oval Hall, Sheffield
Wed 2 and Thu 3 Sep – St David’s Hall, Cardiff
Thu 10 Sep – Grimsby Auditorium
Fr 11 Sep – City Hall, Hull
Wed 16 Sep – Paleistheater, Redditch
Thu 17 Sep – St George’s Hall, Bradford
Fr 18 Sep – Haymarket Theater, Leicester
Saturday 26 Sep – Guildhall, Portsmouth
Fr 2 Oct – Pavilion Theater, Bournemouth
Thu 22 Oct – Charter Hall, Colchester
Wed 27 Feb – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Tickets for Paul Smith: Changed to go on sale at 10 am on Mon 27 January