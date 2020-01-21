'Come be our new principal': helping Banks Peninsula students recruit

advertisement

It is a simple request from a group of enthusiastic students – be their client.

If you are adventurous, kind, funny and know how to build an ermine trap, you may be the one for the job, they say.

Duvauchelle School on the Banks peninsula omitted the traditional recruitment method and instead used primary school students to promote the work with a video shared on social media.

The school was in an idyllic place, which made it unique. Instead of excursions to the city, students ventured into the water to swim and sail with dolphins.

screenshot

When the position became available, the board decided to promote the role in a different way.

“We decided that we would go a little further and do some social media to see if we could help everyone spread the word,” Phillipa Linton told 1 News.

The video contained hordes of students screaming and begging the country – “We need you New Zealand … come as our new director!” – and swing upside down on monkey bars and hopscotch.

Linton sold the roll by simply saying, “You would come to paradise every day.”

