Hey, we are sure Sean Kingston has a lot of fans who think he’s one of the greatest singers of all time. He also has a number of jewelers who are angry with him for refusing to pay, and appear to be involved in the fight every six months.

The last debacle in which the “suicide” singer was found was arrested by the police when they searched to see if he was carrying a firearm.

Joke, the pop singer might have packed?

TMZ reports:

It went down at 8:15 p.m. at Dinos Chicken & Burgers. LAPD tells us … officers received a call, a man waved a gun, and that was all it took to set fire to the patrol car and search for the perpetrator.

When they arrived, the police ordered at least one man on the floor and handcuffed Sean when they led him to a police car.

In the end, Sean was interrogated and released on several others because no weapon was found.

A witness, however, says Sean was overwhelmed by the heat.

An eyewitness tells TMZ that he saw something different at Dino. He says Sean’s car blocked the exit from the parking lot so no one could walk, and that pissed off some patrons. The eyewitness went on to say that Sean himself had gotten angry and started throwing ice cubes on the glass windows of the restaurant, which made a loud noise.

That guy.