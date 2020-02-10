LAS VEGAS (AP) – Before 42-1 there were 27-1.

That number appeared in Jimmy Vaccaro’s head in early February 1990, though it didn’t seem to matter at the time. Buster Douglas would never travel to Japan and defeat the world’s badest man. The 27: 1 seemed a reasonable line for a short fight with Mike Tyson.

Unless it wasn’t. The next day a customer came in and bet $ 54,000 to win $ 2,000 on the expected Tyson beatdown. Others soon followed and handed over a handful of 100 dollar bills over the counter to the Mirage hotel sports betting.

If anything seemed certain in 1990, it was that Tyson would turn Douglas off to keep his heavyweight titles.

“I have never seen so many people today who would pay such a high price for anything,” said Vaccaro. “The number went to 37-1 and then finally to where it landed.”

That would be 42-1, a number that still lives on in sports betting history. The line in the Mirage became so iconic that an ESPN documentary about the fight was named after it, and bookmakers still talk about it when the best possible opportunities come up in conversation.

The line seemed fair enough at the time, mostly because no one thought Tyson could possibly lose. Not even the people behind the counter at Mirage sports betting.

“I was in my office and there was news that Douglas won,” said Vaccaro. “I told the kids who got the end results that they shouldn’t be included in the system because I thought this had to be wrong and I didn’t want to pay both sides.” Half an hour later we got the official news and I just said “wow” and went home. “

It was 30 years ago, Tuesday, that Douglas, a heavyweight journeyman who never seemed to be fighting for his potential, came off the screen to stop Tyson in round 10 at the Tokyo Dome. It was the first loss for Tyson, the fierce punch heavyweight, who feared that other fighters would often seem frozen to get into the ring with him at all.

What the bettors at Tyson didn’t know in the Mirage was that the heavyweight champion was a mess. He had a new trainer, was involved in personal problems and was hardly prepared for the work that he would probably do easily that night.

Douglas, however, wanted to win for his late mother. He did what no other fighter had dared and bullied the bully to begin a short term as a heavyweight champion – one that, ironically, would be a short walk from the sports betting that Vaccaro hit, the Mirage.

Lots of $ 20 bettors won money for the fight at the Mirage, Steve Wynn’s sparkling new resort that opened just three months earlier. But the great weather has spent so much money on Tyson that the hotel would win about $ 300,000 in battle.

“You thought it was an automatic win. Just give Jimmy your money for an hour or two and he’ll return it – and more,” Vaccaro recalled. “I will never forget a large Los Angeles customer who posted a ridiculous number just to win the $ 4,000 favorite in the 42-1 win.”

The resulting advertising was worth millions more for a hotel that changed the appearance of the Las Vegas Strip.

The breathtaking loss became huge news, and the odds became a big part of the story. Sports journalists who hadn’t traveled to Japan because they expected a big win were now writing about a little-known heavyweight, which was one of the biggest riots in sports history with 42-1.

For Vaccaro, this meant that the next day his beeper was filled with endless media callback numbers asking if it was the biggest disturbance ever.

If not, it was pretty close, as the Jets’ 18-point outsider victory in Super Bowl 3 put them at the top.

It wasn’t the last time Vaccaro saw Douglas, whom Wynn quickly signed to defend his title in the Mirage. Five months after defeating Tyson, Douglas prevailed against Evander Holyfield in the third round and stayed behind, much to the displeasure of Wynn and the fans who expected a heavyweight title fight.

Today Douglas has long since retired and teaches children to box. Tyson is still Tyson and is making a living these days as the founder of a marijuana company and the host of a podcast that smokes a lot of weeds.

Meanwhile, after a short return home, Vaccaro is back in Las Vegas to get a chance in Pennsylvania. At the age of 74, he is a legend in the accounting circles of Las Vegas and leads the daily business in sports betting at the Southpoint Hotel.

Sports betting is spreading across the country thanks to a Supreme Court ruling that allowed states other than Nevada to make it legal. An industry that was on the margins of normal society has now established itself so that even the biggest sports leagues are now working with the bookmakers they once despised.

A lot has changed since Vaccaro launched a line that helped change sports betting forever.

“We were still the bad guys,” said Vaccaro. “Whatever the bookmakers did was not good. We had this black cloud over our heads. But that opened a whole new box at that point. The advertising was through the roof. “

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,