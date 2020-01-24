Columbia Pictures brings the 'Anaconda' franchise back on the screen with a new film!

advertisement

The water horror resurgence continues!

After the spawning of three sequels and a spin-off crossover film with the Lake Placid franchise (no really, it totally happened), the film was made in 1997 anaconda gets a remake, reports THR.

“Columbia Pictures is developing a completely new and modern version of the cult film,” says the website Evan Daugherty (Snow White and the Hunter, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Tomb Raider) to write the script. The site’s sources describe the film as a “reinterpretation” of the original, with Columbia planning a large-budget production based on The Meg.

The original film was directed by Luis Llosa and consisted of an ensemble consisting of Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz, Owen Wilson and Danny Trejo.

In the 1997 film, a film team is taken hostage by an insane hunter who forces them to search for the largest and deadliest snake in the world.

