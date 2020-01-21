Colorado Avalanche coach sympathizes with struggling Red Wings

advertisement

It is not often that someone on either side of the former legendary rivals sympathizes with the other side. So you can bet there were a few raised eyebrows with comments from Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar about the Detroit Red Wings.

The Avalanche of Bednar added to the misery that is the Detroit Red Wings season 2019-2019, and took them off during matinee matchup at Pepsi Center with a 6-3 final score.

At 12-34-4 all hope for the playoffs disappeared long ago for Detroit, although pride is still on the line. But for Bednar, he understands what Detroit is going through. Finally, he and the avalanche went through a similar miserable season not so long ago.

“It’s terrible. It’s pure misery,” Bednar explained. “You feel your effort is good and you try to do your best and you just can’t get it done.”

Colorado bumped through a 22-56-4 season in 2016-17, although Bednar’s hiking papers were not shown. He and the Avalanche are now among the best young hockey teams, and Detroit can only hope for a similar result for itself.

Forward Dylan Larkin echoed the feelings of the Avalanche coach.

“I remember coming here to play with these guys three years ago, they didn’t look like they wanted to play,” Larkin said. “Look at what they have done with their top line and (Cale) Makar is really a player.

“I think these guys are a real team right now, and they’re contenders and the most dynamic team we’ve played against.”

– – Quotes with thanks to Pat Graham from NBC Sports 25 Link – –

